Procedure Gone Wrong at Gurugram Salon Damages Woman's Ear, Owner Gets Charged

A salon owner in Gurugram has been booked by the police after she performed a “surgery-like procedure" that resulted in partially damaging a customer’s ear. Pooja, the victim, has also accused the salon owner, Jyoti Narula, of providing unauthorized treatment for a piercing infection using her personal prescriptions. “The accused initially agreed to pay Rs 1.5 lakh for the ear surgery but later backed off and even started giving threats," read the complaint.

It further mentioned, “When her procedure failed to fix the issue, I approached a doctor who performed surgery to prevent the infection from spreading. A medical examination report stated that my right ear pinna was missing."

The complainant informed that Narula is engaged in services such as ear and nose piercing. Narula was doing the work of her right ear loop closure for about three months. This was being done using her personal prescriptions. However, about a year ago, the lower part of her right ear was “completely destroyed due to the wrong treatment".

Even on filing a complaint, the police took no action. This is when she resorted to the Chief Minister’s Grievance Committee and the police commissioner in June 2022. In May, she approached the court. This is when the judicial magistrate, Anil Kumar Yadav, ordered the police to register a case. As a result, an FIR was filed against Narula under section 338 of the Indian Penal Code. This section pertains to acts endangering the life or personal safety of others.