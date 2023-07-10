'Productivity Theater' Happens When Visibility and Responsiveness Take Priority At Work

Major advances in computing and robotics are generally greeted with enthusiasm in companies, as they promise to increase worker efficiency. But new research suggests that productivity may be an increasingly elusive objective.

Research* conducted in nine countries highlights the many obstacles office workers face in completing their tasks, and therefore being productive. But what does “being productive" really mean? For some executives, this notion implies a drive to maximize employee output in order to increase revenue.

In reality, however, productivity is measured more by the means of production than by the results achieved. Some 27% of executives surveyed by Slack measure their staff’s productivity using visibility and activity metrics. Only 19% take into account KPIs — sales and marketing performance indicators in office jargon — and targets to evaluate them.

In this context, employees strive to show that they are working hard, rather than focusing on the end results. The majority of survey respondents feel obliged to respond promptly to emails and other messages they receive, even if they are sent outside working hours. More than 60% also strive to appear online and available at all times, even when they’re not working.

The charade of productivity

This idea of looking busy at all times is called “productivity theater." Although it is widespread in the professional world, it is generally an unrecognized situation in most companies. The causes of “productivity theater" are manifold, but they all have to do with work organization and quality of life in the workplace. On average, the employees surveyed spend 32% of their time on performative tasks that make them look productive, without actually being so.