Pune Man Running Late for Movie Stopped By Deaf-Mute Employee, Reason Will Warm Your Heart

A Pune man took to Reddit and shared a heartwarming story about how a deaf-mute employee helped him in getting his card back. The man, who goes by an anonymous name, was running late for a show of Gran Turismo that was about to start in 5 minutes. “I was in a hurry to enter Cinepolis at Seasons Mall.. One of the highly anticipated movies, on car racing, by the director of District 9, based on the most popular racing game," he shared. While he was rushing to the audi, he heard a noise, which he described as a “ruffled suppression from a human."

He mentioned that he ignored it twice because it was a crowded mall. When it repeatedly happened, he looked back. What happened next will melt your hearts.

The anonymous user wrote, “A mall employee was calling me, it seems.. he was standing just adjacent to Cinepolis. I couldn’t get. What is the problem here? He came running to me.. I realised he was deaf-mute. Initially, I thought he must be offering me some new scheme or discount plan from, but no. In a matter of 3 seconds, he opened his mobile, fired the notepad app, and quickly wrote.. Axis.. and showed to me."

The man was then reminded of his Axis bank credit card that he had lost 3 weeks ago. “I missed a heartbeat, and my throat felt a lump of gratitude. I nodded.. yes yes.. my card! Then he gave a smirk, gave me a thumbs-up, and took me to the KFC counter.. But sadly, the management had disposed the card, since they only keep lost and found items for 10 days it seems," the man explained.

Everyone is now lauding the employee’s efforts. “Much respect for his employers for giving him a chance. Our country needs more inclusive labour laws," wrote a Reddit user, praising the employer. Another person wrote, “Awww man. you know what - we just need more people like this (and we should also try to be this way) - that is all it would take for the world to be a better place to live in. This made me tear up - such instances have become so far and infrequent."