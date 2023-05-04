Trends :Salman KhanViral VideoDavid BeckhamKritika MalikBengaluru Sale Fight
Punjab School Students' Promotional Song Goes Viral, Twitter Wants KJo to Take Notes For SOTY 3

Viral video: A Patiala school students' musical ad promoting the institute has gone viral on Twitter.

Patiala school students' musical ad is going viral. (Credits: Instagram/@playwaysschool)
Playways Senior Secondary School in Punjab’s Patiala is switching it up with a new twist to the student-in-uniform advertisements with which we are familiar. In a viral video, students have sung a jingle in Punjabi to promote the school and its various amenities, from the “aalishaan" building to the swimming pool, as well as their music and computer classes. Twitter is definitely not the place that’s about to take anything in good faith, so of course the jingle faced some good old dragging on the bird app.

Some Twitter users jokingly compared it to High School Musical, while others asked Karan Johar to take notes for the next installation of Student of the Year. “Looks like a pet project of a teacher who actually wanted to be a music artist, but decided not to because of parental pressure," one Twitter user joked. “At least it is more entertaining than those boring school ads," another pointed out.

Say what you will, it does have a nice ring to it.

This is at least a better way to flex your educational institute- and it has a bit of a purpose- than some of the other ways we have seen. For instance, recently, an IIT Kanpur alumnus was dragged on Twitter in good measure after he flexed the aerodrome that’s present on campus. People were quickly to call out the “superiority complex" that students of premier institutions tend to have. The alumnus also made a misfire when he called the aerodrome an “airport" in his tweet.

