Pup Refuses To Go To Bed, Cute Argument With Owner Is Now Viral

A video of an adorable pup throwing a fuss while refusing to go to bed has left dog lovers delighted. Identified to be Nurf, the dog’s on-point argumentative skills have created a massive buzz on social media. The clip opens with Nurf’s owner explaining, “It’s time to go to sleep." The adamant pup instantly begins to bark to show his refusal. The pet dad insists, “No means no," but Nurf doesn’t budge at all.

Throughout the clip, the pet parent tries to reach an understanding with the dog, but the pooch holds his ground firmly. The video comes with an inline caption that reads, “POV: Your Frenchie doesn’t want to go to sleep." In the background, the person recording the clip can be heard laughing while the pet dad and pup try to persuade each other. It appears the doggo won the debate as it was heard shrieking which melts his parent’s heart. “This is Nurf. His sleep schedule could use some work. But his debate skills are simply unmatched 12/10," the Instagram page captioned the scene. Watch the video here:

Within a day the clip has amassed over 1.2 million views on Instagram, prompting dog loves to flood the comment section with hilarious responses. A section of the internet sided with Nurf, one commented, “I’d lose in a debate with Nurf. Every time," another wrote, “Nurf is making some good points actually." One more joined, “But Nurf’s argument sounds valid to me." A user added, “We’re with Nurf! Give the small pup what he wants!"

Many claimed it is impossible to win an argument against the cute dog, “NGL(Not gonna lie) I would be powerless against Nurf in an argument. I would also happily sacrifice 99.5% of the space of a queen size bed so he could sleep comfortably." Another shared, “You really can’t argue with that. I concur." A user joked, “Does he teach a course in back-sassing?" One more added, “It’s the talking back for me."

A similar story of a Dalmatian named Marshall, who would begin to howl when asked go to bed, had surprised the population online.

