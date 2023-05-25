Purnia’s Special Tarkun Fruit With Medicinal Properties Costs Just Rs 5

Purnia, the fourth largest city of Bihar, is known for its favourable Darjeeling-like climate and ample amount of resources. One of them is the seasonal palm fruit which is a delicacy in the city during the hot summer season. Pedestrians as well as vehicles stop by street vendors who sell the fruit by the roadside. This unique palm tree grows fruit just once a year and the fruit is known as Tarkun in the local dialect in and around Purnia.

Shopkeeper Mohammad Muddi from Chunapur near RN Saw Chowk in Purnia, who arrived to sell tarkun, claimed he came to the market to make a living by selling the tarkun fruit during the summer. According to him, the fruit is very rare and people get to taste it just once a year. Apart from the tasty flesh of the fruit, it also has cool and sweet water inside it which rejuvenates the drinker on a hot summer day. Mohammad Muddi recommends drinking the water of the tarkun fruit instead of carbonated cold drinks. The fruit comes in just Rs 5 and Mohammad Muddi says a dozen people can be fed in Rs 50 while two people can be offered the fruit in Rs 10.

At the same time, this rare fruit has many medicinal properties. Dr Abhay Kumar of Prevention Social Medicine, Government Medical College, Purnia said that the fruit has a hard layer which can be peeled off to reveal the soft flesh underneath which is not just tasty, but also has health benefits. According to him, the tarkun fruit helps in countering and curing problems of constipation. It also keeps the heart healthy and fights off many heart-related diseases. The fruit is also rich in vitamins which helps consumers fight off cancerous diseases.