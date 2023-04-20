Trends :Arjun TendulkarOptical IllusionMadhuri DixitFaf Du PlessisCristiano Ronaldo
Home » Viral » 'Pursuit of Happyness, My Brother Nikhil': Movie Buffs List Movies That Made Them Cry

'Pursuit of Happyness, My Brother Nikhil': Movie Buffs List Movies That Made Them Cry

A a recent thread which has gone viral has netizens sharing a movie that made them cry.

Last Updated: April 20, 2023

Movie Buffs List Movies That Made Them Cry. (Image: Twitter/@shominisen)
Many movie-related Twitter threads are going viral these days. From sharing your favourite female duos to favourite songs, netizens have listed all of it recently. Now, a recent thread which has gone viral has netizens sharing a movie that made them cry. There are often scenes and parts of movies that get us all teary eyed.

Many people share posters from these movies and wrote a line. Here are a few responses:

“Share a movie that made you cry a lot. The Pursuit of Happyness," wrote a Twitter user as she shared an image from the movie.

Meanwhile, earlier, a trend on Twitter triggered older Desis to share about the first English song they heard during their younger days. While Gen Zees would probably say that it was Justin Bieber’s Baby, the millennials didn’t have to wait for the international culture to give them their first exposure to an English song! That’s because they got it through Hindi songs with English lyrics in between such as Tera Hone Laga Hoon from Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani, Mahiya from Awarapan, etc. Those were the days when ‘unclear’ lyrics made way for the most ‘clear’ memories that are cherished to date.

