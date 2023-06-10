Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Puzzle Featuring Michael Scott Of The Office Needs Your Attention

As you examine two side-by-side pictures of Michael sitting in his office, dressed in his famous tailored suit and holding a cup, it's up to you to spot the subtle differences.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 08:00 IST

Delhi, India

Look closely and see if you can spot the subtle change. (Credits: Instagram)
Look closely and see if you can spot the subtle change. (Credits: Instagram)

In a puzzling twist straight out of the beloved TV show The Office, Michael Scott, the iconic character portrayed by Steve Carell, is challenging fans with a brain teaser puzzle that is leaving viewers scratching their heads. In the image shared on Instagram, Michael Scott is seated in his office. He is sporting his signature tailored suit and holding a mug. Two side-by-side pictures are presented to the audience, seemingly identical at first glance. The task? To identify the hidden difference between the two images. It is not for the casual observers. You need to put all your observation skills to use to figure this one out.

The text on the image read, “Can you spot the difference?" And even the caption prompted people to take this challenging test as it read, “Where is it?" So, are you ready for this challenge?

Fans of the show immediately noticed that the mug in the picture on the left proudly displays the words “World’s Best Boss." However, keen observers quickly realised that the mug on the right is missing something vital—the letter “W" from the word “World’s." This subtle alteration creates an optical illusion that baffled many, as the overall appearance of the images remains strikingly similar.

Congratulations if you were able to figure this one out! In case you were not, worry not, this is one of those images that need a little concentration. Keep trying these brain teasers and you might just start figuring these out.

But what’s the purpose behind these brain teasers? It turns out that they offer more than just entertainment. Engaging in activities that challenge our observation skills and perception can have positive effects on our cognitive abilities. Brain teasers like this one promote mental agility, honing our focus, attention to detail, and visual discrimination skills.

    • As fans eagerly dissect the details of the puzzling images, it’s clear that Michael Scott’s brain teaser has once again captured the attention and imagination of The Office enthusiasts worldwide. So, if you think you have what it takes to crack the code, grab your detective hat and start hunting for that elusive missing “W."

    And do not forget to share it with your family and friends. After all, it is never a bad idea to challenge your loved ones to a friendly competition involving brain teaser.

