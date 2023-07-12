'Every Opinion Matters': PVR Reacts to Viral Tweet Criticising Food Prices, Announces 'Bottomless Popcorn, Pepsi'

Multiplex chain PVR on Tuesday announced affordable food and beverages offers days after a tweet went viral complaining about its exorbitant prices.

PVR shared the announcement on Twitter saying every opinion matters and it must be respected.

“We at PVR believe that every opinion matters and it must be respected. We have this update for you and for every moviegoer in India #PVRHeardYou," it said in a tweet.

The multiplex said cinegoers can now buy snacks like burgers, sandwiches and samosas for Rs 99 on weekdays (9:00am to 6:00pm). It also comes up with bottomless popcorn and Pepsi offer on weekends. However, it did not reveal the pricing for bottomless popcorn and Pepsi.

A Twitter, Tridip Mandal, on July 2 share how a tub of popcorn and a glass of soft drink cost him Rs 820 and added that the bill is almost equal to the annual subscription of Amazon Prime Video.

“No wonder people don’t go to cinemas anymore. Movie watching with family has just become unaffordable," he said in a tweet while sharing the bill’s photo.

After PVR reduced the prices, Mandal took his tweet sportingly and acted on it.

Twitter users have applauded PVR’s move to cut prices. Movie critic Taran Adarsh said it is a step in the right direction.