Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » 'Every Opinion Matters': PVR Reacts to Viral Tweet Criticising Food Prices, Announces 'Bottomless Popcorn, Pepsi'

'Every Opinion Matters': PVR Reacts to Viral Tweet Criticising Food Prices, Announces 'Bottomless Popcorn, Pepsi'

The multiplex said cinegoers can now buy snacks like burgers, sandwiches and samosas for Rs 99 on weekdays (9:00am to 6:00pm). It also comes up bottomless popcorn and Pepsi offer on weekends

Advertisement

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 23:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Rs 360 for Pepsi: Noida Resident Criticises Multiplex's Pricey Snacks, Bill Pic Goes Viral (Photo Credits: Twitter/@tridipkmandal/iStock)
Rs 360 for Pepsi: Noida Resident Criticises Multiplex's Pricey Snacks, Bill Pic Goes Viral (Photo Credits: Twitter/@tridipkmandal/iStock)

Multiplex chain PVR on Tuesday announced affordable food and beverages offers days after a tweet went viral complaining about its exorbitant prices.

PVR shared the announcement on Twitter saying every opinion matters and it must be respected.

“We at PVR believe that every opinion matters and it must be respected. We have this update for you and for every moviegoer in India #PVRHeardYou," it said in a tweet.

The multiplex said cinegoers can now buy snacks like burgers, sandwiches and samosas for Rs 99 on weekdays (9:00am to 6:00pm). It also comes up with bottomless popcorn and Pepsi offer on weekends. However, it did not reveal the pricing for bottomless popcorn and Pepsi.

Advertisement

A Twitter, Tridip Mandal, on July 2 share how a tub of popcorn and a glass of soft drink cost him Rs 820 and added that the bill is almost equal to the annual subscription of Amazon Prime Video.

“No wonder people don’t go to cinemas anymore. Movie watching with family has just become unaffordable," he said in a tweet while sharing the bill’s photo.

After PVR reduced the prices, Mandal took his tweet sportingly and acted on it.

Twitter users have applauded PVR’s move to cut prices. Movie critic Taran Adarsh said it is a step in the right direction.

top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shiv Thakare On Participating In Reality Shows - 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' & 'Bigg Boss' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • SRK's Jawan To Feature Kiara In Cameo? | Aditya, Ananya Dating | Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Break
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • Earlier on Tuesday, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council decided to cut the tax on food served in cinema halls to five per cent from 18 per cent.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: July 12, 2023, 23:15 IST
    last updated: July 12, 2023, 23:15 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App