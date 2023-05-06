Queen Consort Camilla's Coronation Outfit Is Designed By This Indian Designer

As the United Kingdom prepares for King Charles III’s coronation, many surprising developments have been revealed. In one such unusual turn of events, a rural designer from West Bengal, Priyanka Mallick, is overjoyed as two of her designs have been chosen to be worn by King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, during the coronation ceremony. The Quint reported, Priyanka Mallick, who holds degrees from Harvard and Stanford Universities, received a letter of appreciation from Buckingham Palace, thanking her for the designs. This is obviously no small feat for the 29-year-old designer.

As per reports, Priyanka Mallick has designed a butterfly brooch for King Charles III and a red dress for Queen Consort Camilla. She shared her excitement in an Instagram post, stating that she was honoured to receive the recognition from Her Majesty The Queen Consort. She also revealed that the dresses would be locally stitched with her input as she is in touch with London-based stylists and workers. “I am honoured to receive a letter of appreciation from Her Majesty The Queen Consort from Buckingham Palace, as I gifted her my designs of dress for her coronation. Additionally, I previously shared with you that His Majesty The King was gifted my designs of brooch for his coronation," the caption read.

She also shared a snap of the letter of appreciation she had received. It read, “I would like to thank you, on behalf of The Queen Consort, for so kindly sending your lovely dress design. Her Majesty was touched that you would think of her in this way and would have me thank you for taking the time to send us your sketches. You are a very talented artist. This comes with The Queen Consort’s warmest thanks." The letter was signed by her deputy Belinda Kim.

The Coronation of King Charles III will be a grand and historic event that blends tradition with modernity. It will not only celebrate the monarch’s role today but also look toward the future. The ceremony will feature longstanding traditions and pageantry, including the crowning of Queen Consort Camilla. However, it will also incorporate modern elements, reflecting the changing times. The weekend of the coronation, spanning from May 6 to May 8, will feature various events that are ceremonial, celebratory, and community-based, Buckingham Palace announced.

