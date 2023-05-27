Quick Style To Set The IIFA Stage On Fire With Their Bollywood-Inspired Performance

Music can transcend boundaries in powerful ways and Bollywood songs are a great example of it. That’s why, when Norwegian dance group Quick Style shared videos of themselves grooving to catchy tracks like Sadi Gali (from Tanu Weds Manu), Kala Chashma (from Baar Baar Dekho), Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum (Takkar) and Tip Tip Barsa (from Mohra), they instantly caught the attention of social media users and garnered a huge fan base. Now, the group is all set to make their presence felt at the prestigious stage of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. The official Instagram account of IIFA gave fans a sneak peek into the dance rehearsals of the Norwegian group. The talented boys showcased their enthusiasm and joy while also greeting the fans with “Namaste."

Sharing their clip, IIFA wrote, “Get ready for some moving and grooving! The Quick Style crew just wrapped up their mind-blowing rehearsal for the IIFA Awards 2023, leaving us craving for more!"

Advertisement

The clip by IIFA sent Quick Style fans into a tizzy. “They’re gonna set the stage on fire," wrote one while another commented: “Super excited."

In another clip, Quick Style can be seen sharing the stage with the immensely talented rapper, Badshah, and Nora Fatehi. The electrifying atmosphere was filled with excitement, as the crowd couldn’t help but cheer and applaud for the dance group, the rapper and the gorgeous actress.

“Movie night with IIFA and some GREAT talents! Thanks to everyone for the energy! We feel blessed," wrote the group in an Instagram post.

Advertisement

With their unique style and flawless execution, the dance crew added an extra dose of energy as they made a remarkable impression at the press conference of IIFA 2023. The group led by Suleman Malik, Bilal Malik and Nasir Sirikhan showcased their incredible dance moves to the popular Bollywood song Tere Liye.

Earlier this year, Quick Style visited India, where they had the opportunity to meet numerous celebrities, including Raveena Tandon, Virat Kohli and Suniel Shetty. During their visit, they also danced in the Mumbai local train.

This year, IIFA will take place in the picturesque Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The hosting duties will be shared by two talented Bollywood actors, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.