Quick-Witted Class 7 Student Prevents Accident After Bus Driver Loses Consciousness

A prime example of a shrewd move was witnessed in Michigan, US when a quick-witted school boy prevented a bus accident and saved his fellow mates. Dylan Reeves, who is in Class 7, took control of his school bus when the driver became unconscious mid-way. The Warren Consolidated Schools released a video on Friday that captures the driver losing consciousness about 50 seconds into the footage, and shortly after that, Dylan appears on the screen and takes control of the steering wheel. He also applies the brake and skilfully brings the bus to a secure halt. While students were panicking in the background, the 13-year-old student remained calm and asked his fellow mates to call 911. Dylan’s quick thinking helped avert a major tragedy. The bus, which holds about 66 passengers, was full at the time, as per a report by Fox2Detroit.

The video of the incident that occurred on April 26 has been gaining popularity on the internet. The boy is being recognized as a hero and has gained widespread admiration. Dylan’s parents, Steve and Ireta Reeves, have expressed their pride in their son’s actions and referred to him as a “little hero."

Advertisement

Watch the video below:

The superintendent Robert Livernois revealed in a statement that while driving on Masonic Boulevard near Bunert Road, the bus driver had become dizzy and passed out. Livernois mentioned that the Warren Police and Fire Departments intervened and assisted the driver while safely transporting the students onto another bus, which then completed the planned route and took the students home. “The Warren Police and Fire Departments responded very quickly, tended to the driver, and the students were safely loaded onto a different bus to make their way home," the statement read.

The superintendent expressed his admiration for the student who took charge and stopped the bus, stating that his actions were crucial in averting a major incident. The superintendent further added that he is incredibly proud of the student’s efforts. “The actions of the student who helped stop the bus made all the difference today," Livernois said. The driver remains in the hospital, and they are awaiting the results of her drug test, according to Livernois.

Advertisement

During a press conference held on Thursday, Dylan’s parents spoke to the media on his behalf. While Dillon did not say anything, his parents expressed their pride in him.

Read all the Latest News here