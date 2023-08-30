'Quiet Cutting' and Employee Anxiety During Company Restructuring

After massive hiring during the Covid-19 pandemic, several American companies have announced the elimination of hundreds, if not thousands, of jobs. Others are restructuring, leading some employees to be reassigned internally. This strategy is sometimes described as “quiet cutting" by those concerned.

We’ve already seen “quiet quitting" and “quiet firing," now the work world is also talking about “quiet cutting," This expression, recently coined by the Wall Street Journal, refers to what is essentially downsizing but which isn’t labeled as such. The idea is for managers or the HR department to offer a different position to an employee in a context of mass departures with the secret hope that this new assignment will provide new impetus for the employee to excel… or, on the contrary, to leave the company. In the latter case, “quiet cutting" spares the employer the need to initiate yet another dismissal procedure.

In recent months, a number of US firms, including Adidas, Adobe, IBM and Salesforce, have reorganized their payrolls instead of laying off large numbers of staff, according to the Wall Street Journal. And they’re not the only ones opting for this strategy: US employers announced 23,697 job cuts in July, down 42% on the previous month, according to consulting firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas Inc.

But such restructuring is not always welcomed by the “remaining" employees, who fear that it will prompt a deterioration in their working conditions. Others fear being locked into a job they didn’t choose and for which they’re not suited, or are anxious about being seen as ungrateful if they turn down the opportunity. “I got the sense that it was like: ‘We appreciate everything you did so we didn’t lay you off, so you can either make the best of this or go find another job somewhere else’," Matt Conrad, an American employee who has experienced two reassignments in two years, told the Wall Street Journal.

