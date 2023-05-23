Rabri Made From Mango, Sitafal Flavours Becomes 'Sweet' Talking Point of Pune This Summer

The scorching summer heat in Pune has prompted a surge in the demand for refreshing food and beverages. To cater to this need, a multitude of unique cold food shops have emerged across the city, offering a diverse range of treats such as ice cream, cold beverages, and the popular Mastani. Among these offerings, Rabri has gained recent prominence as a sought-after summertime delicacy.

The introduction of Radha Gokul Rabadi, the first unique Rabadi house in Pune, has significantly contributed to the rising popularity of this dessert. With its primary location in Wakad and additional branches in Kharadi, Hinjewadi, and Manjari, Rabadi House has strategically placed its outlets to cater to a wider audience.

The success of Radha Gokul Rabadi can be attributed to the expertise and passion of its founders, Mahesh Ethape and Shrikant Rathod. Their commitment to crafting high-quality Rabri and their profound understanding of this traditional Indian dessert have resonated with Pune residents. Through their innovative approach, they have elevated Rabri from a simple treat to a delectable and indulgent experience.

The availability of different varieties of Rabri throughout the city has further contributed to its popularity. Pune residents can now savor a wide array of Rabri flavours and combinations, adding to the excitement and allure of this traditional dessert.

“We founded Rabadi House with the vision of bringing the diverse flavors of Rajasthan to the people of Pune," explained Ethape. “After a successful launch in Bhosari, where the response exceeded our expectations, we were motivated to expand and establish branches across Pune."

Rabadi House offers an enticing array of flavors to tantalize the taste buds. “Our menu boasts a delightful selection, including strawberry, mango, fig, Lachchha, Sada (plain), and custard apple (Sitaphal)," shared Ethape. However, he noted that the custard apple and fig flavors have emerged as clear favorites among customers. “The distinct sweetness of custard apple and the delectable essence of fig have garnered immense popularity," Ethape added with pride.

The team at Rabadi House takes great pride in ensuring the utmost quality and attention to detail in crafting each flavor. “Our goal is to provide Punekars with an unforgettable Rabadi experience, reminiscent of the flavours I personally enjoyed in Rajasthan," Ethape expressed.

So, Punekars can now beat the scorching summer heat with a delightful twist to their traditional treat - rabri. This creamy and indulgent dessert is served in a unique and charming earthen cup called a ‘Kulhar’. The Kulhar not only adds to the visual appeal but also enhances the flavour of the rabri, making it an even more enjoyable experience.