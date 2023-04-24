'Rahane 2.0' Memes Flood Twitter As Fans Praise CSK Batter for Stunning Comeback in IPL 2023

From underachiever to superstar - Ajinkya Rahane’s cricketing journey has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride! After losing his place in the Indian team and facing a heartbreaking injury during his last IPL season with Kolkata Knight Riders, Rahane was picked up by CSK for a mere Rs 50 lakh. But what seemed like a low-key signing has now turned into a stroke of genius, with Rahane showcasing his true worth on the field! Even Captain Cool, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, gave him the much-needed boost with his words, “Go, enjoy your game." Indeed, Rahane did enjoy his game!

IPL 2023 has been a showcase of Rahane’s exceptional skills and form. The Mumbaikar has been on fire with a jaw-dropping strike rate of 199.04! In a recent match at the legendary Eden Gardens against KKR, Rahane put on yet another dazzling display of his cricketing prowess with an unbeaten knock of 71 runs off just 29 balls for the Chennai Super Kings.

Rahane’s knock was an absolute spectacle, highlighted by six breathtaking fours and five towering sixes. He reached his half-century in a mere 24 balls, boasting an impressive strike rate of over 244! The internet was flooded with memes and praise for the “2.0 version" of Rahane, who has undoubtedly rediscovered himself and is delivering some truly outstanding cricket. It’s no surprise that fans are eagerly anticipating more stunning performances from this rejuvenated batsman!

Rahane strode confidently to the crease in the eighth over, and proceeded to dismantle Kolkata’s bowling attack with effortless grace. He showed no mercy to spin trio of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, and Suyash Sharma, refusing to let them settle down. This exceptional performance only adds to his already impressive list of match-winning feats this season, including a brilliant 27-ball 61 against MI at the Wankhede stadium.

Without a doubt, his second fifty of the season was a masterclass in cricket, featuring never-before-seen scoop shots, ruthless pulls, and his trademark drives. He and Shivam Dube went on to form an 85-run partnership for the third wicket, shifting gears at just the right moment to help CSK post the highest score at Eden Gardens in IPL. It’s clear that a rediscovered Rahane is a true blessing for CSK this season!

