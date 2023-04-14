'Rahul Tewatia Did it Again': Twitter Lauds GT Batsman for Finishing Off in Style Against PBKS

Another thrilling match took place in IPL 2023, this time between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in Mohali. Despite appearing to be cruising to victory while chasing 154 runs, the defending champions found themselves in a nail-biting final-over situation after the dismissal of Shubman Gill by Sam Curran. However, Rahul Tewatia stepped up and hit a crucial boundary against Curran, leading his team to their third win of the season. It was yet another last-ball thriller in the IPL this season which, as usual, stirred up a storm on social media.

As soon as the match came to an end, fans flooded Twitter with praises for Tewatia, who exhibited exceptional composure and sealed yet another victory for his team. Although he made just 5 off 2 balls, his contribution towards the end was noteworthy, particularly given his past performances against Punjab. As Gill rightly said, “Rahul Tewatia and Kings XI is a love story," and fans echoed this sentiment, showering him with accolades for his calm and collected finish.

In the match, Hardik Pandya-led GT won the toss and elected to field first. The return of Mohit Sharma, who took 2/18, and Rashid Khan’s economical bowling (1/26) helped restrict PBKS to 153/8 in 20 overs. During the chase, Wriddhiman Saha gave a flying start to the visitors by hitting four fours in an over of Arshdeep Singh, but he was dismissed for 30 runs, becoming Kagiso Rabada’s 100th IPL victim. Gill then took the lead and played a brilliant inning to secure a six-wicket victory for his team. However, Punjab Kings made a comeback with their tight bowling in the middle overs until Tewatia dashed their hopes with a fantastic scoop shot for a boundary that sealed the win for the defending champions.

No doubt, Tewatia has built a reputation for finishing matches in tense situations, and the latest one at Mohali was no exception. Last year, he had hit two sixes off the last two balls from Odean Smith to secure a thrilling victory for Gujarat Titans against the same opposition. Similarly, in 2020, playing for Rajasthan Royals, Tewatia smashed Kings XI Punjab’s Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in the 18th over to pull off another extraordinary win. It seems that Tewatia has become a nightmare for Punjab Kings indeed!

