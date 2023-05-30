'Rain, Come Another Day': Memes Poured on Twitter During Delay in CSK-GT IPL 2023 Final

The IPL 2023 clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) turned out to be an absolute blockbuster, leaving cricket enthusiasts on the edge of their seats and the entire country glued to their screens. It was a rollercoaster of nail-biting moments that had fans screaming, cheering, and biting their nails in anticipation. The match was so intense that even the Rain God couldn’t resist joining in on the fun! With impeccable timing, a heavy downpour crashed the scene in the beginning of the second innings.

And then, social media platforms, especially Twitter, exploded like a volcano, erupting with an avalanche of hilarious memes, clever comments, and side-splitting reactions. The rain delay turned into an uproarious virtual comedy show, tickling funny bones and turning every cricket enthusiast into a masterful wit. Just as the Narendra Modi Stadium was drenched in puddles, the internet itself became a flood of rib-tickling memes and imaginative outbursts.

Check out how users unleashed their frustrations in the most entertaining way imaginable, letting their clever gripes melt away in a sea of wit:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the rain gods finally relented in the IPL 2023 final, after playing spoilsport until midnight, allowing the CSK vs GT match to resume. As the game restarted, a rock-solid partnership between Conway and Ruturaj laid the groundwork for a successful run-chase. The match took an intense turn when Mohit Sharma unleashed a game-changing spell, posing a threat to CSK’s victory. However, amidst the mounting pressure, Dube and Jadeja showcased nerves of steel, keeping their composure intact to secure a memorable title win for the Men in Yellow. Their calm and calculated approach in the face of adversity propelled CSK to triumph, etching their names in IPL history.

No doubt, the match that seemed destined to be washed away turned out to be a thrilling spectacle worth the wait. It was a rollercoaster of emotions that left fans on the edge of their seats. However, the rain interruption might have fans wishing for another day, chanting, “Rain, Rain, Come Another Day."