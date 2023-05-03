'Raincoat, Johnny Gaddar': Movie Buffs List 'Underrated' Movies in This Viral Twitter Thread

Hundreds of Bollywood movies release every year. While some turn out to be a hit, others don’t perform that well. Then there are films which deserve better than what they got - the underrated gems. Now, a thread whihc is currently going viral on Twitter has fans reminiscing these “underrated gems." Taking to Twitter, user ‘Mimansa Shekhar’ shared movies, she thought deserved better. “Tell me a movie that you believe is an underrated gem since less people have watched it," he wrote in the caption.

With this, she gave a shoutout to the movie, ‘Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana.’ “A feel good movie about a guy trying to find the secret recipe of his family restaurant to save it from a financial crisis," she wrote.

“#VickyKaushal played young Kunal Kapoor and appeared in a comic scene. This was much before films like Masaan and Raman Raghav 2.0 happened, and he shot to fame," she mentioned in another tweet.

Many people gave their own suggestions. “"Yeh Mera India" Directed by N. Chandra is one of the most underrated films I feel bad about. Multiple stories stitched together towards one common end has been brilliantly conceived in the end. It’s a people’s film. One should definitely watch it," wrote a Twitter user.

Another person mentioned, ‘Raincoat’ by Rituparno Ghosh. Here are a few tweets:

What is your take?

