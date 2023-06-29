Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Rainwater Floods Court In Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu

The Khetri subdivision of Jhunjhunu has been experiencing intermittent rainfall, sometimes light and sometimes heavy for the past few days.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 16:56 IST

Delhi, India

Court staff swiftly took action to drain the water and mitigate the risk.

The subdivision of Khetri in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district has been experiencing intermittent rain, ranging from heavy to sporadic, for the past two days. On Monday, the rainfall started early in the morning, leading to significant consequences. The heavy downpour flooded the roads, creating difficulties for commuters and severe traffic disruption for nearly an hour. People in the main colonies of the city had to face difficulties as the rainwater did not drain properly. Additionally, the rural areas also experienced waterlogging due to the rainfall.

The heavy downpour resulted in flooding of the court premises. During this period, the staff had to undergo considerable difficulty in removing the water. With water entering the premises, there were serious concerns regarding the possibility of damage to the official documents. Court staff swiftly took action to drain the water and mitigate the risk.

In addition to the court premises, certain areas in Khetri, including Singhan’s Indira Colony, Prabhat Colony, and areas in the main market, are struggling with inadequate drainage systems. When it rains, the water from the town usually flows through the drains. However, due to irregular cleaning and non-maintenance, water from the drain overflow onto the streets, entering residential houses.

    • The accumulation of dirty water on the roads has created difficulties for pedestrians and exposed them to unhygienic conditions. Residents have repeatedly appealed to the village council for regular drain cleaning, but their pleas have not resulted in effective action. The lack of response from the village council has left the general public frustrated and disappointed.

    In Khetri, the weather experiences hot, humid, and partly cloudy conditions during the rainy season, while the summers are warm and mostly clear. Throughout the year, the temperature usually ranges from 8°C to 39°C and rarely falls below 5°C or rises above 43°C.

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: June 29, 2023, 16:56 IST
    last updated: June 29, 2023, 16:56 IST
