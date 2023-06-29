Rainwater Floods Court In Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu

The subdivision of Khetri in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district has been experiencing intermittent rain, ranging from heavy to sporadic, for the past two days. On Monday, the rainfall started early in the morning, leading to significant consequences. The heavy downpour flooded the roads, creating difficulties for commuters and severe traffic disruption for nearly an hour. People in the main colonies of the city had to face difficulties as the rainwater did not drain properly. Additionally, the rural areas also experienced waterlogging due to the rainfall.

The heavy downpour resulted in flooding of the court premises. During this period, the staff had to undergo considerable difficulty in removing the water. With water entering the premises, there were serious concerns regarding the possibility of damage to the official documents. Court staff swiftly took action to drain the water and mitigate the risk.

In addition to the court premises, certain areas in Khetri, including Singhan’s Indira Colony, Prabhat Colony, and areas in the main market, are struggling with inadequate drainage systems. When it rains, the water from the town usually flows through the drains. However, due to irregular cleaning and non-maintenance, water from the drain overflow onto the streets, entering residential houses.