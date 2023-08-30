Rajasthan College Displays 65 Rare Musical Instruments At Exhibition

The North Central Zone Cultural Centre, Allahabad, recently organised a two-day exhibition in the Rajasthan PG College campus at Bissau. This was done at the request of the Ministry of Art and Culture to re-identify vintage musical instruments, which are losing their identity. The exhibition featured many rare instruments thought to have gone extinct long ago. The exhibition schedule included displays of 65 musical instruments.

Municipal Chairman Mushtaq Khan officially opened the ceremony by cutting the ribbon, while Dr Pratap Singh Sihag, the organisation’s director was the chief guest. Karniram Bijrania, the principal of Ed College, was the special guest. Folk music artist Rajendra Prasad, who hails from Jaipur, not only played the instruments for the audience but also explained how they were played in the old days. He educated all of the students about these instruments.

Flute-making was also demonstrated and explained to the people by folk artists. Music using instruments such as the Bean, Chang, Majira, Khadtal, Deru, Khangri, Shehnai, Iktara, and Dholak were showcased at the event. Female students of the college displayed their skills in classical dance to the tune of the instruments. The event was a big success. The participation of folk musicians and students won accolades and praise.