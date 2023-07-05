Rajasthan Constable Crowdfunds Wedding Of Young Woman From Poor Family

Rajasthan constable Dharamveer Jakhar has emerged as a beacon of support for a young girl from an economically disadvantaged family during her wedding. Hailing from the district of Jhunjhunu in Mandawa, Tetra village, Rajasthan, the girl’s parents were weighed down by the financial expenses associated with the wedding festivities. Recognising their plight, they turned to Constable Jakhar for assistance.

Adding to the family’s concerns, the parents’ ailing health had further depleted their limited resources. Moved by their circumstances, Jakhar took it upon himself to raise awareness about their situation by sharing their story on social media. Calling upon the kindness of strangers, he sought help for the struggling family. The response that followed was nothing short of extraordinary.

Through generous contributions from the community, Jakhar managed to collect a total of Rs 1,31,000, along with essential gift items such as a refrigerator, cooler, fan, bed, and utensils. Additionally, he provided the family with Rs 61,000 in cash.

Constable Jakhar went beyond financial support. He performed the traditional duties expected of the bride’s brother, including presenting the bridal chunri to the girl. The constable emphasized that such acts of kindness are essential in society, and everyone involved in the wedding celebration was filled with joy and gratitude.