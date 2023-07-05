Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Rajasthan Constable Crowdfunds Wedding Of Young Woman From Poor Family

Rajasthan Constable Crowdfunds Wedding Of Young Woman From Poor Family

Dharamveer Jakhar of Jhunjhunu district performed the traditional duties expected of the bride's brother.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 12:15 IST

Delhi, India

The constable presented the bridal chunri to the girl.
The constable presented the bridal chunri to the girl.

Rajasthan constable Dharamveer Jakhar has emerged as a beacon of support for a young girl from an economically disadvantaged family during her wedding. Hailing from the district of Jhunjhunu in Mandawa, Tetra village, Rajasthan, the girl’s parents were weighed down by the financial expenses associated with the wedding festivities. Recognising their plight, they turned to Constable Jakhar for assistance.

Adding to the family’s concerns, the parents’ ailing health had further depleted their limited resources. Moved by their circumstances, Jakhar took it upon himself to raise awareness about their situation by sharing their story on social media. Calling upon the kindness of strangers, he sought help for the struggling family. The response that followed was nothing short of extraordinary.

Through generous contributions from the community, Jakhar managed to collect a total of Rs 1,31,000, along with essential gift items such as a refrigerator, cooler, fan, bed, and utensils. Additionally, he provided the family with Rs 61,000 in cash.

Advertisement

Constable Jakhar went beyond financial support. He performed the traditional duties expected of the bride’s brother, including presenting the bridal chunri to the girl. The constable emphasized that such acts of kindness are essential in society, and everyone involved in the wedding celebration was filled with joy and gratitude.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Similarly, in Machalpura village of Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, a young woman named Rubina from a financially-challenged family was able to marry due to the assistance of Hanskumar Jhinjhore. Jhinjhore oversees the Nimbola Police Station. A resident of Machalpura village, Kabal Tadvi Pathan’s younger daughter Rubina’s wedding was fixed with Rahman Khan of Borkheda village, Yaval Taluka in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra.

    After realising the weak situation of his family, Kabal Tadvi approached the police station for help. He sought the assistance of the in charge of the police station. The station in charge and his colleagues from the force helped the family and went to the village to welcome the wedding procession. They also gifted the bride clothes, household items, and a bed on the wedding day. Guests from Maharashtra were surprised to see this scenario. The police officials stayed till the bride went away after the wedding ceremony.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: July 05, 2023, 12:15 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 12:15 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App