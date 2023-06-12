Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » Rajasthan Mass Wedding Event Sets World Record As 2,143 Couples Get Married

Rajasthan Mass Wedding Event Sets World Record As 2,143 Couples Get Married

A total of 2,143 couples were married in six hours, surpassing the previous record for the most couples—963— married in a 12 and 24-hour period.

Published By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 11:17 IST

New Delhi, India

The event took place in Rajasthan’s Baran district. (Representative Image)

A mass wedding ceremony in Rajasthan’s Baran has set a new world record, bringing together 2,143 couples in a joyous celebration of love and commitment. Organized by Shri Mahaveer Goshala Kalyan Sansthan, a registered trust dedicated to serving marginalized communities, this remarkable event aimed to help underprivileged individuals fulfil their dreams of marriage.

On the morning of May 26, couples began gathering at the outskirts of Baran city, awaiting their turn to exchange vows. A total of 2,143 couples were married in six hours, surpassing the previous record for most couples married in a 12 and 24-hour period. Earlier, 963 Yemeni couples had set a Guinness World Record for most couples getting married within a 24-hour time frame.

The ceremony kicked off with a colourful display as each bride and groom exchanged garlands made from a vibrant combination of yellow, pink, and red flowers. Couples from different faiths took part in the mass marriage ceremony.

Rajasthan’s Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and cabinet minister Pramod Jain Bhaya graced the occasion, bestowing their blessings upon the couples.

In the sacred Mandap area, the couples participated in the ‘saptapadi’ ritual, symbolizing their commitment to one another by circling a holy fire seven times. Hindu priests from Gayatri Parivaar and Muslim Quazis from nearby areas officiated the ceremonies. Government officials were present to issue marriage certificates to the couples after the completion of the rituals.

The newlyweds were showered with gifts to start their lives together. The brides received jewellery, while each couple also got items such as mattresses with bedding, utensils and household appliances including televisions, refrigerators, coolers, and cookers.

    • A feast was also served to all the couples and the multitude of guests in attendance, creating a festive atmosphere. The event saw the attendance of over a million people, who came together to celebrate the union and express their support.

    Most couples taking part in this mass wedding ceremony were from the Baran district, which is counted among the most backward districts of Rajasthan. This mass wedding ceremony served as an uplifting event for the community, aiming to address challenges related to education, social mobility and economic development.

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: June 12, 2023, 11:17 IST
    last updated: June 12, 2023, 11:17 IST
