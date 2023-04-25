Rajasthan Saint Performs 15-Day Meditation Every Afternoon In Scorching Summer

Since the beginning of April, the country has been experiencing heatwaves in almost all parts and the North, especially, since the temperatures often cross 40 degrees. It gets so hot outside that going to the office at 9 in the morning has also become a hassle. While most of us fear encountering the scorching heat outside, a Hindu saint has been performing a 15-day-long Saptagni Dhuni in the afternoon every day for the good of humanity.

The story of saints performing intense meditation in conditions considered harsh is not new in Hinduism. However, such stories are from thousands of years ago and in Kaliyuga, such stories are a rare find. The saint performs his meditation near the Gopeshwar Mahadev temple near Khakhar village of the Jhadol subdivision in Udaipur. He performs this meditation from noon to 3 pm every day and lights seven fire pits around him. He is covered in ash from head to toe while performing his intense meditation.

The saint also offers sacrifices of some medicines to the fire pits and the reason behind his meditation is the welfare of the world. The saint meditates on Lord Shiva every day and he is tended to by a priest named Pandit Govind Shastri.

Pandit Shastri revealed that after the meditation ends, the temple will organise a grand feast (Bhandara) for devotees. This will go on for three days. Along with this Akhand Ramayana Path will be organised where the Ramayana will be recited without any breaks. A huge crowd has gathered to see the saint perform his meditation as the general public would find it near impossible to even stand for five minutes in the scorching heat of the sun.

Another saint by the name of Tulsigiri Maharaj has been observing a penance of silence. This is known as Maun Vrat and the saint has decided to break his penance or vrat soon. People are eagerly waiting for him to also break his meditation and talk about what it felt like and if it was easy for him to do so.

