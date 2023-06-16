Rajasthan Village Witnesses Unique Wedding Between Peepal and Banyan Tree

In Atru, a town in Rajasthan, a unique event has transpired. A marriage union has taken place between a peepal tree and a banyan tree. Yes, you read that right. The uncanny union took place in accordance with Vedic customs and traditional chants. Ahead of the wedding, the horoscopes of both trees were also matched. The festivities included haldi and mehndi rituals. Invitations were also handed out to guests through customary invitation cards. Invitees made the journey from afar to attend the wedding celebration.

Ankur Prajapati, a resident of Atru town, shared that his family arranged a wedding ceremony for the peepal tree. The family has been living near Dhok Talai Stadium in Atru for almost 20 years. The wedding took place at the town’s Dhok Talai Stadium, located in the Baran district. Ankur Prajapati’s friends and relatives from various parts of the Baran district attended the event.

Advertisement

There is an interesting story behind the unconventional tree marriage, which is related to Ankur Prajapati’s life. About 15 years ago, Ankur’s parents planted a Peepal tree and a Banyan tree at the stadium. They showered the trees with love, and attention, just like one would care for a beloved a family member. Even during the construction of a boundary wall, around the stadium premises, Ankur’s parents were quite protective of both the trees, so that the authorities did not cut them down.