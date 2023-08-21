Raju-Babu Bhaiya: Desis List Iconic Bollywood Pairs They Wish to See Again On Screen

While a lone superstar can carry many movies, the undeniable truth remains that several films thrive due to the chemistry of a dynamic duo, which effortlessly adds allure, whether through humour or romance. These pairs become inseparable from their roles, and imagining replacements is a futile endeavour. Consider, for example, the inseparable duo of Raju (Akshay Kumar) and Babu Bhaiya (Paresh Rawal) from the ‘Hera Pheri’ series. Could anyone else seamlessly step into their shoes? Unlikely! In a similar vein, a viral trend on platform ‘X,’ previously Twitter, saw Desis nominating iconic pairs they wish to see together again.

Akshay Kumar and Rajpal Yadav

Whether it’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, ‘Phir Hera Pheri’, or ‘Khatta Meetha’, these two are inseparable from the films, their impeccable comic timing adding the magic.

Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar

Can ‘Welcome’ ever be the same without Uday Shetty and Majnu?

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi

The ‘Munna Bhai’ series is inconceivable without this Munna and his Circuit.

And the realm of romantic pairs knows no bounds. From Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, to Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, SRK and Deepika Padukone, this trend encompassed them all.

Even Jethalal and Daya made their appearance in this trend; after all, ‘TMKOC’ has never been the same since Disha Vakani’s departure!

And how could one not mention MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in this trend?