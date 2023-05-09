Rakhi Sawant Asking for Money in Return of 'Muft Ka Gyaan' is What Desis Want in Real

Rakhi Sawant, the Indian model, and entertainer, has been the subject of frequent attention from the paparazzi, who document her daily life and activities. Her antics have garnered appreciation not only from the paps but also from the online media, who relish her playful demeanor and witty quips. Recently, a video of Rakhi Sawant has been making rounds on the internet, gaining significant traction. In the video, she expresses her displeasure towards those who impart “muft ka gyaan" (unsolicited advice) and hilariously suggests that they transfer funds to her in exchange for their supposed ‘pearls’ of wisdom. This satirical commentary is both relatable and amusing, earning the attention of a vast Desi audience.

Unleashing her signature wit and charm, Rakhi expressed her thoughts and said, “Aaj kal sab muje ‘gyaan’ de rahe hai jabki zarurat muje paiso ki hai (These days, everyone seems to be showering me with their ‘gyaan,’ even though what I really need is money)". She humorously added, “Free me gyaan bata ja raha hai muje, ye karo, vo karo…are gyaan apka lene ke liye taiyar hu, thode account me paise bhi dal do People are offering me free advice left and right, telling me what to do and what not to do… Well, I’m ready to accept your ‘gyaan,’ but how about you also deposit some money in my account?". She playfully concluded, “Tab aapke gyaan par me amal kaungi (Only then will I put your advice into action)". No doubt, this resonated deeply within the hearts of every Indian, and rightfully so!

Amidst a society where people’s opinions arrive like ‘uninvited guests’, a reminder such as this indirectly proves to be invaluable. Even social media couldn’t help but enjoy the moment, with one user stating, “Rakhi Sawant spitting only facts" Another user chimed in, “Rakhi Sawant is a forever mood."

Earlier, Rakhi’s video capturing the “mood of payment" became another hilarious moment that left everyone in fits of laughter.

