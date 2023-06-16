Hilarious Video of Rakhi Sawant Running Away From Paparazzi Gets Memed on Twitter

Rakhi Sawant is often clicked by the paparazzi and has now become an internet sensation with her images and videos surfacing on the internet every now and then. The paps have put forth some absolutely hilarious videos of her leaving netizens amused. Be it Rakhi being brutally honest about her ‘mood of payment’ or dancing candidly at a theatre, the internet personality has always managed to entertain people. Now, a video which is currently going viral on the internet shows Rakhi running away from the paps while screaming.

The video has not only gone viral but also become a meme on micro blogging site Twitter. “Arey chhod do, padosi ke liye chhod do mujhe, bhagwaan ke liye chhod do," Rakhi can be heard saying as she runs away, trying to dodge the photographers. These people are no less as they also start running in order to follow and catch a glimpse of her.

Now, people are using this video with amusing captions to create a meme out of it.

Here, have a look for yourself: