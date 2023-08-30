Raksha Bandhan 2023 Memes to 'Gift' Your Brothers and Sisters Ahead of Celebrations

Raksha Bandhan is finally here, a day when brothers and sisters celebrate their beautiful bond together. Also called Rakhi, it’s the festival where siblings embrace the ancient tradition of sisters tying colourful rakhis on their brother’s wrists, putting aside their usual teasing and rivalry for a day. And what do sisters demand in exchange for these enchanted threads? Oh, just a small token of appreciation, also known as “gifts."

After all, it’s a day of barter and negotiations that could rival the stock exchange – except instead of stocks, they’re trading promises to help with chores, share secret snack stashes, or even not tell embarrassing childhood stories. But wait, there’s more to this day than meets the eye! In this modern age, Rakhi has gotten a tech-savvy upgrade, all thanks to memes and jokes that keep the playful spirit alive. These humourous snippets become a form of currency, exchanged to lovingly tease each other - a perfect reflection of that sibling bond.

So, presenting this year’s memes, your go-to gift for brothers and sisters – a digital compensation for not going the traditional gift route. And even if you do bring gifts, a good chuckle is essential on this day, and these memes guarantee just that.

Check Out: