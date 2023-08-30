Raksha Bandhan Party Goes Wrong After Little Brother Gets Kicked In The Eye

Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is a festival, celebrated with much pomp and vigour across India. The day honours the loving bond between brothers and sisters, through various traditional rituals. Sisters tie Rakhis (a holy thread) to their brothers while in return the brothers show their love by giving a gift to their ‘behenas.’ It is true that a sibling bond is usually strong and unbreakable, with brothers becoming the fiercest protectors of their sisters while the sisters take the responsibility of the primary caregivers. But that does not mean that siblings do not turn on each other, engaging in quarrels and sometimes even petty fights.

Demonstrating the same, a video of a brother-sister duo fighting like cats and dogs has surfaced on the internet, just about the right time - on Raksha Bandhan. The hilarious video was dropped on X (formerly known as Twitter) on August 30. The tweet accompanying the clip revealed that the fight erupted due to the brother’s refusal to give a gift to his sister on Raksha Bandhan. “Funny kalesh between brother and sister on Raksha Bandhan because brother didn’t give her a gift in return," it read.

The video opens to show the brother and his elder sister sitting on the floor. Without any prior warning, the brother turns aggressive and starts hitting his sister. Being older than his brother, the young girl tackles the attack cleverly, shoving his hand with her leg every time. And that’s when the fight erupted in full swing between the two. While the brother continued to hit his elder sister with his hand, the girl too pushed away the tracks with her legs.

After the seemingly never-ending scuffle between the fighting duo continued for some time, the sister accidentally hit her brother in his eye. This prompted the injured, young guy to break into a pool of tears. The injury, however, did not seem grave. Noticing his brother crying, the sister appeared concerned and touched his face to see where he was hurt. This small but loving gesture proved that no matter the fights, the love between siblings always remains the same.

Social media users were quick to react to the video. While one user sarcastically called the fight to be “Wholesome" another thought it to be a “Cute kalesh." “Raksha Bandhan special fight," commented a third individual, noting the special occasion.