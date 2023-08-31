Raksha Bandhan Tweet On Sisters Asking for Property Rights Has Desis Pointing Out its Pros and Cons

In recent years, a major shift has been observed in the way family property is divided between sons and daughters. In the past, daughters often faced challenges in getting their rightful share, but now daughters are entitled to equal shares in ancestral property as per existing laws. As the country celebrates Raksha Bandhan, a Twitter user has reignited controversy by encouraging women to ask their brothers for an equal portion of property instead of traditional festival gifts. The user predicts that this request might change their brother’s attitude.

The post quickly went viral and garnered a mixed response.

Advertisement

Also Read: Raksha Bandhan Party Goes Wrong After Little Brother Gets Kicked In The Eye

Sharing the post, the user asked, “My annual Raksha Bandhan tweet is here y’all. This time tell your brother you don’t want Rs 500 or a gift but your rightful share in the property and watch the whole protective brother thing go choo mantar."

A person criticised the idea, arguing that daughters should consider the financial sacrifices their fathers make at their weddings. They even suggested if brothers are taking care of their parents’ expenses, daughters should also show compassion.

Another user disapproved of the mindset and highlighted that even if a sister commits fraud against her family, her brother will still protect her.

Contrary to other comments, a person claimed they have observed parents investing in their sons’ education while neglecting their daughters.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a user highlighted that it’s also important to share equal expenses while taking care of their elderly parents.

Advertisement

Another user suggested that parents should stop leaving properties for their children and instead, sell the properties and enjoy the money while they’re alive.

After the 2005 amendment to the Hindu Succession Act, of 1956, both sons and daughters hold equal rights in the ancestral property of their father. This right remains unaffected by the marital status of the daughter.

Earlier the daughters did not enjoy equal rights compared to sons on their father’s coparcenary property, the ancestral property of a Hindu undivided family inherited by the father. However, the 2005 amendment to the Hindu Succession Act gives daughters equal rights to their father’s ancestral property. Even married daughters can claim their equal share of the father’s property.