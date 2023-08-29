'Ram Ram Bhai Saryane' Memes Go Viral After Desi Influencer Rises to Stardom on Social Media

Social media is a realm where ordinary content creators often transform into influential figures, spurred by a single standout image or video clip that captures the public’s fascination. This is precisely what happened in the case of Ankit Baiyanpuria, a Desi wrestler. His journey to fame commenced with Instagram reels, where he initiated each one with a signature greeting ‘Ram Ram Bhai Saryane’. However, the turning point arrived when he undertook the formidable 75 Hard Challenge, a rigorous self-improvement task entailing a strict regimen for 75 consecutive days.

In the majority of his videos, Baiyanpuria follows a structured routine: from rising early and consuming dry fruits to engaging in village workouts in Haryana, returning for intense workout sessions, followed by meals, work commitments, more workouts, and eventually concluding the day. While this regimen might appear nothing new at first glance, it resonates deeply with numerous Indians on social media. Baiyanpuria’s relatable lifestyle struck a chord, particularly when he embraced the 75 Hard Challenge – an undertaking issued by American entrepreneur and author, Andy Frisella, in 2020.

This challenge encompasses a variety of tasks: taking progress selfies, adhering to a diet devoid of alcohol or cheat meals, consuming four liters of water daily, reading ten pages of non-fiction literature (Baiyanpuria chose the Bhagavad Gita), and participating in two workout sessions, one of which must take place outdoors regardless of the weather.

This journey has propelled Baiyanpuria into the realm of a social media influencer, captivating audiences with his authenticity. His Instagram following has surged to an impressive 2.3 million followers. Notably, this level of prominence naturally led to humourous memes springing up, particularly centered around his ‘Ram Ram Bhai Saryane’. These memes have begun circulating on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, with individuals playfully integrating the phrase into various contexts.

Reports indicate that Baiyanpuria initially established his online presence by sharing Haryanvi comedy videos on his YouTube channel, aptly named ‘Haryanvi Khagad’. With the advent of the Covid-19 lockdown, he shifted his focus towards fitness-related content, particularly around diets and workouts.