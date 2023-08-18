'Ranbir Kapoor is Crying': Charlie Puth's 'Lipstick' Track Has Desis 'Wiping' Internet With RK Memes

Right after Alia Bhatt’s revelation about how her husband Ranbir Kapoor often asks her to ‘wipe off’ her lipstick, the statement has sparked a social media frenzy among Desis who simply can’t move past it. And now, with the release of Pop sensation Charlie Puth’s latest track titled ‘Lipstick’, the individuals on ‘X’ are not ready to let this go either. They’ve begun posting comments on the singer’s announcement of the lead single from his upcoming studio album, infusing it with Ranbir’s memes and even sharing it with imaginative scenarios of RK’s probable reactions, given his ‘exaggerated’ response to Alia’s lipstick saga.

“Someone check up on ranbir kapoor, is he alive?" quipped one user. “Ranbir kapoor shaking crying throwing up," said another.

The third one joined in, “Ranbir Kapoor having brain aneurysm somewhere," while the fourth one wrote, “Ranbir kapoor nahi manega."

And just like that, even memes have flooded the micro-blogging site, ‘wiping’ it clean with humour.

It all began when Vogue India shared a post on its official Instagram handle, featuring Alia demonstrating her unique way of applying lipstick. She shared, “The way I apply my lipstick is not considered (normal). It’s a bit weird," as she swipes the lipstick across her lips by moving her mouth over it.

After that, she explains, “The reason I do this, I’ll tell you why is because a lot of time after eating I touch up my lipstick, I don’t know, I think something about moving the lipstick across my mouth is just way more tedious as opposed to moving my mouth across the lipstick… I thought, that was just something that I worked out for myself and then, I rub it off. Because one thing my husband (when he wasn’t my husband when he was my boyfriend as well) says when we used to go out at night, he used to say ‘Wipe that (lipstick) off. Wipe that off’. Because he loves the natural colour of my lip."

Meanwhile, for Charlie Puth, ‘Lipstick,’ released at the stroke of midnight, marks the start of a new phase in his career.