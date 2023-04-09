Ranveer Allahbadia Calls Himself 'Vibrator For Soul', Gets Brutally Trolled

Ranveer Allahbadia AKA BeerBiceps usually makes headlines for his ‘controversial’ podcasts. His podcast, called The Ranveer Show, has had a host of high-profile guests, including many Bollywood actors. The shows take on a host of subjects starting from relationships, self-improvement to spirituality. This time, the podcaster is being massively trolled again. But, it is not for his podcast but an Instagram caption. Ranveer posted an image of himself in a black suit. Taking to the gram, he started his caption with, “Ayo ishyaboi BeerBiceps checkin in. AKA Noddy, AKA Vibrator for the soul. That’s right. Just called myself Noddy. You see the memes, I see an increase in Instagram followers. That’s right. We out here always lookin out for the positives."

Referring himself as “Vibrator for the soul" is what caught netizens’ attention and he is now being massively trolled for the same. “Like yo glorious face, babe. If you only gave me a chance, you’d know what true soul vibration felt like," he further mentioned.

“Where has this caption gone? Maybe to Brahmloka where time passes a 1000 times slower than it does on our planet (bhooloka). Come with me. Lemme stare at you for a 1000×1000 years," he mentioned.

Here is the viral image:

Many took to Twitter and had a good laugh on this caption. “ye banda pagal ho chuka hai," wrote a Twitter user. “no no it doesn’t hurt me. it DOES NOT HURT ME. i said it does NOT hurt me. hahahaha you just have yo channelise this negative energy into positive energy LIKE ME. i am not affected by it. ahahahah you are. i am unfazed i am calm i am not hurt. hahaha TRUST ME," wrote another person.

Meanwhile, earlier, his ‘aggressive nodding’ became a big meme on social media. During interviews, it’s important to show your guest that you are really, truly, actively listening, but Ranveer arguably tends to be a little too enthusiastic. Twitter turned it into a meme, citing various situations wherein they have been forced to feign enthusiasm: from college lectures, friends complaining about their breakups for the umpteenth time, friends’ mums complaining about them, organic chemistry classes, to boss’ brutal feedback when you know there’s no way you could afford to quit that job.

