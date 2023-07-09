Ranveer Allahbadia Credits His Success to God And Virat Kohli, Gets Brutally Trolled

Ranveer Allahbadia AKA BeerBiceps has been making headlines lately for his ‘controversial’ podcasts. His podcast, called The Ranveer Show, has had a host of high-profile guests, including many Bollywood actors, politicians, paranormal investigators, and many more. The shows take on a host of subjects starting from relationships, self-improvement to spirituality. Now, a tweet of the podcaster has garnered attention online. Taking to Twitter, Ranveer attributed his success to god and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. “Everything that I am today is because of God & Virat Kohli," he wrote.

He mentioned how god paved the way for him and Kohli showed him how to walk the “difficult walk" along the path that god gave him. With this, he wrote, “The day Kohli is on the show, I will probably stop the English version of the show."

The statement is why Ranveer is being targeted on social media. Here, have a look for yourself:

“I will leave Twitter if Dhoni and Rohit’s fans are so much successful than Kohli’s any random fans," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “What is the relationship between Kohli on your show and the English version?? It’s like I am comparing my phone to a washing machine. Makes no sense."

“I’ve not seen a single video of this guy ever. Please Virat don’t break that thing. You can come to Gaurav Kapur’s show again though," mentioned another person.

