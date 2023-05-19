Ranveer Allahbadia Reveals Why He Quit JEE and Aspirants are Relating Hard

Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps is in the headlines time and again for many reasons. Be it his aggressive nodding or praising Hitler, the podcaster and social media influencer somehow manages to catch attention every now and then. For those who don’t know, his podcast is called The Ranveer Show and he has been the host of high-profile guests, including many Bollywood actors. The shows take on a host of subjects starting from relationships, self-improvement to spirituality. He recently became a meme after his ‘aggressive nodding’ was noticed by people online.

Now, a video which is currently going viral features him talking about what made him gave up on ‘JEE’. Uploaded by Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Shubh’, the short clip is from a podcast of Beer Biceps. “avg jee aspirant sharing why they couldn’t crack JEE after 2 attempts," read the caption as it features Ranveer explaining a question. Here, have a look for yourself:

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 35K views. Many seem to agree with Ranveer as he explains a very ‘typical’ question. “I remember me solving these questions in 2 mins but now i am using calculator for 13 times 8."

“Relative motion me hi hawa nikal gyi…agar rotational motion tak jate tab kya hota," wrote another person.

Meanwhile, earlier, Ranveer meme after his ‘aggressive nodding’ was noticed by people online. After a series of memes went viral, the social media personality himself responded with another meme video. Taking to Twitter, he posted another video as he wrote, “YouTuber found publicly humiliating himself in Goa. What began as a relaxation trip has now unleashed his dank memer personality. Bro i am dankest of dank memers bro."