Fans Take Back 'Hate' For Ranveer Singh, Call Him ‘Perfect Fit’ in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’

The trailer of Karan Johar’s upcoming movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ dropped yesterday sending fans into a frenzy. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani offers a family drama we have been needing to see for years now. The trailer provides a glimpse into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, played by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt respectively. Ranveer has played the role of this beefed-up Punjabi boy hailing from an affluent Punjabi family.

Seems like many on the internet were impressed after they saw Ranveer’s performance as Rocky in the trailer. Initially, Ranveer became a target on social media and received hate after the release of its first song. Many thought that he was a ‘misfit’ for the character.

Now, taking to the micro blogging site many posted snippets and claimed that they take everything bad ever said about the actor. “I take everything back I said about Ranveer Singh not being suitable for this movie. He’s perfect for this role," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “I am sorry but Ranveer Singh is carrying the whole trailer and he is totally not copying anyone or misfit for this movie."

Meanwhile, the film also features veteran actors like Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. They are playing Rocky and Rani’s grandparents. However, the trio has not received much screen time in the trailer and it has only created curiosity among fans.