Ranveer Singh Trolled After He Trips And Falls Inside a Dhol During Performance, Old Video is Viral

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is being brutally trolled on social media after a video of him falling into a dhol has been doing rounds on social media. Many claimed that whatever happened was a result of his ‘over-acting’ and he is a ‘weirdo.’ The video which has surfaced on social media is from an old award function. In the video, Ranveer can be seen dancing on the stage. As the video progresses, he trips and falls into the dhol. He can be seen accompanied by Aparshakti Khurana and Rajkummar Rao on the stage.

The actor is known for his energy levels and he was dancing with full energy between two dhols, when he lost balance and fell into one of them. Aparshakti and Rajkummar Rao tried to help him. The video has spread like wildfire on social media. And sadly, many can be seen trolling the actor, or making fun of the same for the unfortunate accident.

Here is the viral video:

“Ye banda bhe ajeeb hai," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Overacting ka bazaar." Since being uploaded, the video has gathered over 111K views. “I haven’t seen more #Sadakchaap personality than #RanveerSingh," mentioned another person.