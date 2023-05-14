Rare Condition Causes OnlyFans Model's Breasts to Grow 6 Cups in 14 Months

In what comes as a strange incident, OnlyFans model, Pamelia James, has been diagnosed with a rare condition that causes her breasts to grow unstoppably. Since being diagnosed, her breasts grew six sizes in just 14 months. The condition is called gigantomastia. For those who don’t know, it is a rare condition where your breasts become excessively large. The condition can cause pain and infection. While speaking to SWNS, Pamelia said, “At first it was fun and interesting to see how much they were growing but recently I’ve grown to be uncomfortable, and I find myself wishing I had normal-sized breasts."

In January this year, she decided to see a doctor when the pain became unbearable. She was then told that the backache was due to the heavy breasts. This is when she was diagnosed with this rare condition.

At the time, Pamelia’s bust measured 100 cm and had grown to 114 cm in about seven months. As of now, her chest measurements have reached 134 cm. Ever since then, her breasts have grown from a J to an O-cup.

She further revealed the difficulties she faced finding clothes that would suit her. “I have to buy my clothes in plus-size shops and they aren’t for people like me," she said. She further added that there are lots of clothes and styles that she cannot wear because they’re too revealing and it makes other people uncomfortable. “I get a lot of looks," she explained.

Sadly, she also suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and is therefore undergoing testing to see if the two conditions could be related.

However, on the positive side, Pamelia says it has made her thousands in her job on OnlyFans. Since her breasts have grown, her earnings through the platform have multiplied.