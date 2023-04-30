Rare Pic of SRK and Gauri Khan's Honeymoon Goes Viral, Fans Say 'Time Flies'

Shah Rukh Khan has often won hearts with his stunning performances on screen. Rightly dubbed as the ‘Epitome of Romance’, the actor has stood up to all expectations when it comes to being the perfect husband. His love story began in 1980s when he met his wife Gouri Khan. The couple has captured the hearts of millions of fans around the world. Now, an image which is going viral is that of their honeymoon in Darjeeling. Viveck Vaswani took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture of the couple and it had fans in complete awe.

“Honeymoon in Darjeeling while the first song of RajuBanGayaGentleman was being filmed. We went to Delhi, he got married and we went straight to Darjeeling to shoot… with the bride!!" Vivek wrote as he posted an image of the couple hugging and posing in the backdrop of green hills.

Here is the viral image:

“Oh my gosh what a lovely throw back to the past. @FanViveck and I still feel #RajuBanGayaGentleman was a classic," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Right after my wedding, I took my wife to Bangalore comedy fest for our honeymoon, because I was performing. She’s still low-key mad about it but now I will use this image to justify my actions."

Here are a few reactions:

Meanwhile, earlier, a video of SRK featuring in a movie called Umeed surfaced online. The story revolves around the life of a banker and his struggle to make things right for the people as well as the organisation. The role of the banker has been played by everyone’s favourite SRK. Twitter user, ‘Mimansa Shekhar’ took to the micro-blogging site and shared a few clips from this movie.

