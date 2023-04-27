Rare Video of SRK's Performance in 'Umeed' From 1989 Goes Viral, Fans Call it a 'Hidden Gem'

Did you know that before becoming famous Shah Rukh Khan featured in a TV movie in 1989? Yes! You read that right. SRK was featured in a movie called Umeed. The story revolves around the life of a banker and his struggle to make things right for the people as well as the organisation. The role of the banker has been played by everyone’s favourite SRK. Twitter user, ‘Mimansa Shekhar’ took to the micro-blogging site and shared a few clips from this movie.

She mentioned, “#ShahRukhKhan featured in a film #Umeed (1989) before he became famous. #SRK played a banker struggling to get settled in a village after his transfer there as a manager. Web show #Panchayat gave us a déjà vu of this plot. Can you draw parallels?" Here is the viral clip:

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 191K views. Many fans were seen enquiring as to what the movie actually was and where can one see it?

“This is a gem. I also remember an old series called Neev about hostel life back in late 80s or early 90s. I always wonder how to get reels of those old gold TV serials. There were a few I remember like Katha Sagar & Darpan," wrote a

Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Hahahaha this is hilarious!! Thankyou so much - will now hunt for the movie."

“have to hand it to SRK, by sheer talent he has reached where he has reached," wrote another user.

Meanwhile, earlier, an unseen video of SRK from the rehearsals of the movie Swades surfaced on the internet. In the video, he can be seen rehearsing his lines with his co-actor, Gayatri Joshi. Both the actors can be seen sitting next to each other. They are filmed as they practice a scene from Swades. The scene is from the moment where Mohan Bhargav gets into an argument with Gayatri, as they have dinner, before Kaveri Amma.

