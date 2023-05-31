Rare White Crow Spotted in Tamil Nadu Could Be 'Bad Omen' to India, Claims Astrologer

A rare albino crow, the white-coloured crow that has genetic mutation resulting in complete lack of colour, is found in the streets of Kovilpatti area in Tuticorin. When it was originally sighted, onlookers believed it was an odd-looking bird, possibly a dove, but it soon became clear that it was something far more unusual. When Sundar first noticed the crow, it was perched on a shrub and grooming itself, he recalls.

“When I heard the caws, I simply walked away on the assumption that it might be a white dove or another bird," Sundar said before adding, “To my surprise, a white bird completely the opposite color made the cawing sounds. Then, when I drew closer to it without upsetting it, I was startled to notice that although its body had crow traits, it was not coloured like a crow. I just showed my family the white crow over the phone. They were as astonished as I was, and my son excitedly escalated his noise, which caused it to fly away. Then it returned close to my house. I kept water on hand for the crow because it was thirsty and exhausted."

Also Read: Meet Akku Bhai, Bhopal’s ‘Crow Whisperer’ Who Can Imitate Bird Calls To Perfection

Here is the video:

Albino crow and astrologers:

Advertisement

In an interview with Network 18, Pudhukottai astrologer Mr. Sow Ma states that crows are typically considered to be spiritual birds associated with astrology.

Advertisement

“Crows are seen as the form of our forefathers and a Saturn planet. Every day we are greeted by the ancestors in the form of crows. They come to us to bless us and eat our meal to fill themselves up. We honour our ancestors on every New Moon Day while also feeding the crows. We were unable to eradicate the practise of feeding crows because it is widely accepted." Also read: Reel to Real: Crow Recreates ‘Balagam’ Movie Climax, Touches Food to ‘Free’ Telangana Man’s Soul

Advertisement

He further added by stating: “A person’s life will suffer if they stop worshipping their forefathers. A black crow cawing alone while perched on a house is a terrible omen. It’s a gloomy sign. They attempt to leave via car. It is known that danger is lurking if a crow brushes a person’s head. There are crow-related ideas in both the Bible and the Quran. In the Thirupathur region of Tamil Nadu, a white crow first appeared two years ago. It was broadcast on television when the regime changed. Crows in white indicate negative omens for the nation. India will likely encounter a warm welcome from a prominent person or a threat from China or Pakistan, in my opinion."

Advertisement

“Great opposition from Bengal, Odisha, and Delhi may affect the rulers. We cannot neglect this as just a superstitious belief. In our society encountering a white crow are considered a bad omens," he concluded.

Advertisement

When checked with the veterinary doctor on the crow’s colour he said it was simply a case of lack of melanin pigment.

“In normal crow reproduction, albinos occur around once in every 30,000 birds. Due to a lack of the melanin pigment, this variety of crow has white skin, hair, and eyes, which are typically pink in colour. Crows feet of an albino will be pink. Additionally, it does not live longer. Since most albinos don’t live that long, they cannot pass on their genes to the following generation," he said before adding, “Their vision is blurry. An all-white crow will be chased away or avoided by typical black crows. Even though they have a crow’s appearance and caw, another crow perceives something amiss with them. Hence the flock does not accept these crows and they are more prone to predators."