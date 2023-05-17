RCB's Mr Nags Tried to Troll Naveen-ul-Haq With 'Mango' Jibe But LSG Had the Last Laugh

There is a unique and amusing connection between Afghanistan cricketer Naveen-ul-Haq and mangoes. It all started when the fast bowler sparked a buzz on social media by posting a photo of mangoes placed in front of a TV screen showing the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match. Notably, the TV screen displayed the match score right after the RCB star Virat Kohli was dismissed. Considering Naveen’s recent altercation with Kohli, fans speculated that the post was a sly dig at him. Since then, fans have associated mangoes with Naveen and his matches, and the fruit has become a recurring theme whenever the Afghan pacer takes the field.

To join in on the fun, Danish Sait, also known as Mr. Nags and often seen in off-field videos of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team, shared an update on his Instagram story. His post read, “Enjoying Mi vs LSG" accompanied by a big mango emoji. This witty comment by Mr. Nags didn’t need much explanation for the clever fans!

Advertisement

However, things took an unexpected turn when LSG secured a victory in the last over against MI at the Ekana International Stadium. This caused Mr. Nags’ attempt at a sly dig at Naveen to backfire hilariously. Reacting to the outcome, he took to Twitter and humorously wrote, “This mango didn’t age well."

Check Out Mr. Nags’ Comment:

Despite Mr. Nags’ unsuccessful attempt to mock Naveen, the Afghan pacer’s performance in the penultimate over of the match proved to be forgettable. He was given the crucial responsibility of bowling in the death overs during MI’s tense run-chase, with the team needing 30 runs in the last two overs to chase down a target of 178 runs. However, Naveen faltered and ended up conceding 19 runs, failing at his primary job of containing the opposition’s scoring rate.

Advertisement

Well, safe to say that RCB’s comedian didn’t fail terribly!

Previously, Mr. Nags extended his support to King Kohli through a witty message on the former RCB captain’s Instagram post, following the on-field drama that had divided fans into two camps. In his comment, he wrote, “King, 1 call, next time all of us boys will be on the ground with you," reaffirming his unwavering support for Kohli and hence, the Challengers!