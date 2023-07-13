Real Life Barbie Gabriela Jirackova Shares Her Hardships, Reveals Producer Wanted To Buy Her

Gabriela Jirackova, known as Lolo Pink, has captured attention as “The First Czech Barbie" with her striking resemblance to the iconic doll. A professional opera and pop singer, Gabriela underwent numerous surgeries, including liposuction and sculpting, to achieve her Barbie-like appearance. While her transformation has brought her popularity, it has also attracted challenges, such as facing unwarranted sexual advances from individuals in the music industry.

According to a report in the Daily Star, Gabriela revealed that a producer once offered to buy her for a staggering amount of Rs 70 crore, but she declined the offer, highlighting her careful selection of collaborators. Interestingly, two international talent agencies have shown interest in her, presenting more exciting opportunities.