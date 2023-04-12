Real-Life Hulk? Man Lifts A Wrongly Parked Car To Make Space For His SUV

Parking in India remains a pain point for most of us. Having to squeeze in a car between other narrowly parked vehicles can be a driver’s nightmare. And getting your car out of that spot could equally be frustrating. Similarly, crossing a vehicle wrongly parked on the roadside can turn into a bigger tussle. But these incidents are quite common in India. It not only slows down the oncoming traffic but also causes great hassle for pedestrians.

Something similar happened when a man driving on a narrow lane came across an inappropriately parked car blocking his way. Instead of turning his car around and finding another way, this man used all his strength and power to move the car out of the sight.

The now-viral video shows a man driving a Tata Harrier, while his co-passenger records a video from his phone. The driver moving in the narrow lane comes across a Maruti Suzuki WagonR parked in the middle of the road. While the co-passenger can be heard saying that the SUV will not be able to pass through the small gap, the driver of Harrier stops his car, steps down and lifts WagonR with his bare hands and makes some space.

Watch here:

Within no time, social media users bombarded the post with hilarious comments. Reacting to the viral clip, one of them wrote, “Yesterday, I did this for an Activa," while another one said, “Maruti be like : apni to market mein koi izzat hi nhi bachi tata Mahindra ke samne."

“He is punjabi after all," said a user. Many in the comment section called the man “Singh is King" and “Punjab da sher". Some even felt the video was staged. “It is a script," read a comment.

Well, this is not the first time a video like this has appeared on the internet. In January, a video went crazy viral on social media where a man was seen lifting his car like a toy to get it out of a tight parking spot. It so happened, when he saw his car stuck between two vehicles, he then picked it up from the rear end and moved it as if it was a cakewalk. After moving the rear end to the side, the man sits inside the car and drives away.

What would have you done if you were in a similar situation?

