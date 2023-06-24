Real Or Fake? Video Of Dancing Tulsi Plant Leaves Many Baffled

Very often, videos on social media catch us by surprise or stun us. While on multiple occasions, its credibility is questionable, in some instances, the video turns out to be true with no tweaks. One such video has been doing the rounds of the internet which has left many baffled. If it’s true or fake, it cannot be confirmed, but the clip has already gained more than 6 lakh views on Instagram.

In India, Tulsi, which is from the Basil family, is considered holy and is considered to be a Goddess. It is also used in puja. It is also eaten due to its medicinal properties, which fight colds and flu. So, naturally, when an Instagram account posted a video of a tulsi plant dancing, it sent the internet into a frenzy.

Advertisement

The video shows, a small Tulsi plant growing next to a big tree. The clip captures the plant moving on its own, as if dancing. The voices in the background can be heard saying, “…apne se hil raha hai, nach rahi hai jaise (It’s moving on its own like it’s dancing)." They try to figure out how can the plant be moving. One suggests that it might be the ants. Another quickly rejects the idea stating the ants cannot possibly make the plant move like this.

Many users asked if the video was real or not. A few also shared their own experience after they witnessed the same thing. A user asked, “Is this real?", while another commented, “Happened with me also. But in the end, I found an insect, eating the plant from the root." Another user wondered, “Ye aise kaise ho raha hai (How is this even happening)?" One more person wrote, “Andar chuha hoga (It must be a rat)."

Check out the link here-