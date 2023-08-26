Reddit or Outlook? Someone Made Social Media Site Look Like Microsoft Mailbox and 'X' is Loving it

All of us feel that need to take a breather during work hours, just to give our minds a little break. Yet, the worry of getting caught by a superior while casually scrolling through social media to unwind is a concern that every employee experiences. Nonetheless, a recent breakthrough has provided a solution to this predicament. A clever individual devised a way for employees to discreetly enjoy social media by transforming its interface to resemble an email platform. This ingenious innovation has not only surprised but delighted ‘X’ number of users who have embraced it with enthusiasm.

One individual, going by the handle @0xgaut, unveiled this innovation on the micro-blogging platform now known as ‘X,’ formerly recognised as Twitter. The post featured a video demo showcasing the transformation of Reddit’s appearance into a perfect replica of Microsoft Outlook. As the camera panned through what seemed to be a collection of emails, each one was ingeniously substituted with actual Reddit posts. Remarkably, the sender’s name was replaced with ‘Redditor.’

Upon opening these Reddit post-mails, the corresponding posts surfaced. The caption accompanying the post read, “Someone built a frontend to Reddit that looks like Outlook so you can browse it all day at work without worrying about who is looking over your shoulder. I love the internet."

Watch it Here:

The post further included a link inviting users to experience this innovation firsthand. What’s more intriguing, within the comment thread, details emerged about a similar front-end designed to mimic Microsoft Excel, which also turned out to be an interface for Reddit!

The users promptly reacted to this revelation. One individual humourously commented, “Should be used after giving resignation not before." Another praised the creators, stating, “I mean…a tip of the hat to the person/people who whipped this up. Nicely done!." A third user exclaimed “This is brilliant. Im emailing all day!!!"

Even Microsoft playfully chimed in, jesting, “Don’t show this to our boss."