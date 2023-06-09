Reddit User Saying Aamir Khan's Acting in Dhoom 3 is The 'Worst' Has Fans Agreeing

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has delivered many blockbuster movies. He has carved his very own path with the selective films that he picks. Known as Mr perfectionist in the industry, he is known for his unusually perfect approach to films and he has somehow managed to set himself apart from his peers in the industry. From doing movies on a social theme like Taare Zameen Par to making a show like Satyamev Jayate, he has lived up to the title given to him. However, some of his performances did not go that well with his fans. One of such films was released in 2013, called ‘Dhoom 3’.

Taking to Reddit, a user uploaded a small clip from the movie and declared that it is the “worst acting" he has seen from a “tier 1 actor in Bollywood." The clip also involved Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan. Even though the movie grossed Rs 400 crores, Aamir’s role was not that much appreciated. It also starred actress Katrina Kaif. Here is the clip:

The clip has now gone viral and seems like many agree with what the Reddit user claimed. “Me seeing that one friend who acted all dumb until he entered the exam hall and started asking for more papers," wrote a Reddit user. Another person wrote, “It’s hilarious when you watch this on mute."