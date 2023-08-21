Reddit User Shares Stunning Video of Saturn Visible in Delhi Sky, Leaves Stargazers in Awe

A mesmerising video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows Saturn in Delhi skies. Taking to Reddit, a user named, ‘Anime-kungfu’, shared the stunning video which has people awestruck. In the video, you can see pitch black sky and Saturn moving with its iconic rings circulating around it. As students, we have always read about the planet and how unique it was with those rings. This video is just a proof of it.

The user mentioned that he shot the video using an iPhone 14 Pro mounted on a GSO 12 inch Dobsonian at around 1:30 am. “Hi guys, We were blessed with relatively clear skies last night so decided to give astrophotography a go. Here’s a video of Saturn," he wrote in the caption.

Right below the video, he has also posted an image of the stunning view. Here, have a look for yourself:

The video immediately went viral and the stargazers are in complete awe. “Woahh. That’s awesome man. You are the rarest person who is using iphone pro to it’s potential," wrote a Reddit user. Another person wrote, “Wow. I think I read somewhere 27/28 August 2023 is expected to be best sighting dates as the planet would be closest to earth. And thank you for sharing this. Amazing!"

“Both Saturn and Jupiter are actually easily visible to the naked eye. They look like large stars (though saturn will be yellowish and asymmetrical) You can check out stellarium or star tracker app for positioning.

Saturn becomes visible from 12 midnight onwards. I have a South-facing balcony so I am able to see it from my second floor," mentioned a Reddit user.