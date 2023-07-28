Reddit User’s Post on Couples Checking Each Other’s Phones May Give You Trust Issues

There are always boundaries in every relationship. A couple should make sure that they always make rules that both are comfortable with. Taking to Reddit, a user shared how couples in a serious relationship should not have a problem with checking each other’s phone. Taking to Reddit, the user wrote, “If you love your partner, you’d want them to feel secure. Any suspicions should be allayed as soon as possible. If they will feel better by snooping on your phone, I don’t see a problem with that. Small doses of suspicion is healthy *normal in a relationship. The user further talked about suspicion.

This post on Reddit has sparked many mixed reactions. Since being uploaded, it went viral. Now, many people can be seen sharing their views on the same. While many mentioned that it is completely okay, others expressed their displeasure over the same and said that there should always be a limit.

Here is the viral post:

“Me and wifey are the opposite. We know each others passwords but have zero interest in looking at each others phones. Harmless jokes between friends, work humor , lines from movies, etc - isn’t meant to be read by anyone outside your conversation. When I’m driving I always have her read off my texts though," wrote a Reddit user. Another person wrote, “I had a string of bad exes that led to trust issues and my brain will make up problems if I see a text i don’t understand, so I refuse to even look at my girlfriends phone in any way. I know 1000% she would never do anything so the only outcome of me looking at her phone is me getting paranoid and feeding into delusions. She can do whatever she wants on there it’s not my business."

This is what people had to say: