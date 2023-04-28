Trends :Bengaluru Sale FightAjinkaya Rahane MemeInstagram Vs RealityIndian Teacher VideoVirat Anushka
Home » Viral » Remember 'Bheegi Billi'? Cat Grooving to Ranbir Kapoor's 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' Makes Internet Nostalgic

Remember 'Bheegi Billi'? Cat Grooving to Ranbir Kapoor's 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' Makes Internet Nostalgic

People remember 9XM's 'Bheegi Billi' grooving to Ranbir Kapoor's 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' in this viral tweet.

Advertisement

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 15:07 IST

New Delhi, India

Cat Grooving to Ranbir Kapoor's 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' Makes Internet Nostalgic. (Image: YouTube/@Harsha147)
Cat Grooving to Ranbir Kapoor's 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' Makes Internet Nostalgic. (Image: YouTube/@Harsha147)

A few years back, there were no music-playing apps like Spotify or iMusic, there were no iPods or music systems. Everyone used to be glued to the television to see movies, binge their favourite shows, and listen to their favourite songs. The joy of hopping from channel to channel to listen to your favourite tunes was another feeling altogether. One of these few music channels was 9XM. The channel had different segments where it would showcase different genres of music. For instance, the first two hours of the day were dedicated to old retro hindi music. Then, it was time for all the latest Bollywood peppy number, and so on.

Another unique feature about this channel was the animated characters. From ‘Bade and Chhote’ to ‘Bheegi Billi’, these animated characters used to grace our screen with their presence and bring our favourite music to play. Now, a Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Tumse Milke’, made a remark about one of these characters and seems like it has the internet in nostalgia.

Advertisement

It started when Twitter user ‘Maya Jai Singh’ posted a clip from Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Bacha Ae Haseeno’ theme song. This is when she was interrupted with the caption, “we’re besties if you remember bheegi billi doing it along him below the screen." Have a look at the viral tweet:

For those who are unaware, she also posted a link of 3gp video which is 14 years old. In the video, you can see ‘Bheegi Billi’ doing its thing in all its glory:

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

“I remember Bheegi Billi doing a rendition of Breathless by Shankar Mahadevan, but with Bollywood film titles," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “The first time I heard the “yeh hai bheegi billi, Chu le Jo asma" I burst out laughing like a maniac."

“Bheegi Billi is a better songwriter than current bollywood artists," mentioned another user sarcastically.

Do you remember the iconic character?

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

first published: April 28, 2023, 15:07 IST
last updated: April 28, 2023, 15:07 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Nikki Tamboli Sets Internet Ablaze With Mermaid-inspired Photoshoot In Blue Gown, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures