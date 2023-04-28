Remember 'Bheegi Billi'? Cat Grooving to Ranbir Kapoor's 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' Makes Internet Nostalgic

A few years back, there were no music-playing apps like Spotify or iMusic, there were no iPods or music systems. Everyone used to be glued to the television to see movies, binge their favourite shows, and listen to their favourite songs. The joy of hopping from channel to channel to listen to your favourite tunes was another feeling altogether. One of these few music channels was 9XM. The channel had different segments where it would showcase different genres of music. For instance, the first two hours of the day were dedicated to old retro hindi music. Then, it was time for all the latest Bollywood peppy number, and so on.

Another unique feature about this channel was the animated characters. From ‘Bade and Chhote’ to ‘Bheegi Billi’, these animated characters used to grace our screen with their presence and bring our favourite music to play. Now, a Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Tumse Milke’, made a remark about one of these characters and seems like it has the internet in nostalgia.

It started when Twitter user ‘Maya Jai Singh’ posted a clip from Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Bacha Ae Haseeno’ theme song. This is when she was interrupted with the caption, “we’re besties if you remember bheegi billi doing it along him below the screen." Have a look at the viral tweet:

For those who are unaware, she also posted a link of 3gp video which is 14 years old. In the video, you can see ‘Bheegi Billi’ doing its thing in all its glory:

“I remember Bheegi Billi doing a rendition of Breathless by Shankar Mahadevan, but with Bollywood film titles," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “The first time I heard the “yeh hai bheegi billi, Chu le Jo asma" I burst out laughing like a maniac."

“Bheegi Billi is a better songwriter than current bollywood artists," mentioned another user sarcastically.

Do you remember the iconic character?

